MGCCC men hit 1st serve Jan. 28

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast opens its 2022 men’s tennis season at home Jan. 28 at the MGCCC Tennis Complex.

The Bulldogs entertain Hinds to open the schedule as well as MACCC play. It’s the first of 13 matches scheduled at Perk.

Coach Sam Blackburn is starting his second season in charge of the team

Gulf Coast is coming off MACCC and Region 23 championships. The Bulldogs didn’t lose a match to conference opponents last year.

The full schedule can be found at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/sports/mten/2021-22/schedule.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.