MGCCC men head to Fulton
Published 1:50 pm Monday, January 31, 2022
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s tennis team hits the road Tuesday for the first time in 2022.
The Bulldogs travel to Fulton to take on Itawamba. First serves are set for 1 p.m.
Records
- MGCCC: 1-0/0-1 MACCC, T-1st place in conference
- Itawamba: 0-0/0-0 MACCC, T-3rd place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC waxed Hinds 8-1 on Friday in Wiggins.
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast beat Itawamba 8-1 on April 6, 2021, to move within one match of a perfect MACCC regular season.
Three Ahead
- Friday, Feb. 4: vs. Meridian, Perkinston, 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 8: at Northeast Mississippi, New Albany, 11 a.m.
- Friday, Feb. 11: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 2 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.