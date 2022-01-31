MGCCC men head to Fulton

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s tennis team hits the road Tuesday for the first time in 2022.

The Bulldogs travel to Fulton to take on Itawamba. First serves are set for 1 p.m.

Records

MGCCC: 1-0/0-1 MACCC, T-1 st place in conference

place in conference Itawamba: 0-0/0-0 MACCC, T-3rd place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC waxed Hinds 8-1 on Friday in Wiggins.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Itawamba 8-1 on April 6, 2021, to move within one match of a perfect MACCC regular season.

Three Ahead

Friday, Feb. 4: vs. Meridian, Perkinston, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8: at Northeast Mississippi, New Albany, 11 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 11: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 2 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.