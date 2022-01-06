MGCCC-MDCC game rescheduled

PERKINSTON — A makeup date has been set for the Mississippi Gulf Coast-Mississippi Delta women’s basketball that was scheduled to be played Thursday.

The game will now be played Saturday, Feb. 5. Tipoff in Moorhead is set for 6 p.m.

Gulf Coast starts the 2022 portion of its schedule Saturday when Baton Rouge visits the Weathers-Wentzell Center. The game at Perk is set to start at 2 p.m.

