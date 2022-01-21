Men’s Hoops Matchups With Missouri Rescheduled

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Southeastern Conference announced an adjustment to the Mississippi State men’s basketball matchups with Missouri due to the postponement of the January 5 matchup in Columbia, Missouri.

The Missouri at Mississippi State game originally scheduled for Saturday, February 19, will move to Friday, February 18. Tip time is set for 6 p.m. CT from Humphrey Coliseum, and the game will be streamed online only courtesy of SEC Network+.

The Mississippi State at Missouri game originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 5, has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 20. Tip time is on-tap for 7 p.m. CT from Mizzou Arena and the game will be televised by the SEC Network.

This scheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play 18 conference games with a balance of home and away games during the 2022 season.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State continues its rugged 10-game stretch over the next month with another NCAA NET Quad 1 matchup at Florida on Wednesday. Tip time is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT televised by the SEC Network and streamed online courtesy of the Watch ESPN app.

