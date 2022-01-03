MBI issues silver alert for Holmes County woman

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 56-year-old Jacqueline Epps of Lexington, MS, in Holmes County.

She is described as a black female, five feet six inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, January 2, 2022, at about 9:38 am in the 100 block of Thurmond Road in Holmes County.

Jacqueline Epps is believed to be in a 2003 gold Lexus ES3 bearing Texas tag 35437L4 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Jacqueline Epps suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jacqueline Epps, contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 662-334-0099.