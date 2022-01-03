MBI issues silver alert for Hinds County woman

Published 7:34 pm Sunday, January 2, 2022

By Special to the Item

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Pearline Washington of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

She is described as a black female, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, January 2, 2021, at about 10:59 am in the 100 block of Johnston Place in Hinds County, wearing a light blue track suit.

Pearline Washington is believed to be in a 2013 black Toyota Avalon bearing MS tag HNI3808 traveling south on Springridge Road.

Family members say Pearline Washington suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Pearline Washington, contact Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252.

