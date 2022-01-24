Maroon Tide scoring secures win over Blue Devils

The Picayune Maroon Tide basketball team beat the Pearl River Central Blue Devils Thursday night 79-50, putting the Maroon Tide on a five game winning streak.

“Our boys came out prepared, ready to go and excited, they came in and got after it… we played a good game. It was exciting and we had some great moments,” said Maroon Tide Head Coach Eric Vianney.

Statistically, Maroon Tide’s junior Joshua Holmes finished with a game high 32 points while making eight three-pointers. Senior Isaac Brice finished with 16 points and Jaylen Martin scored 11 points.

Statistically, the Blue Devils shot 31 percent from the field, “not well,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Scott Stephens Stephens. Senior Trevor Stromeyer finished the game with 22 points and grabbed 8 rebounds and senior Heath Brunson scored 8 points with seven rebounds.

“Effort energy was there, they (Picayune) just shot the ball really well, and that separated us,” said Stephens.

Next the Blue Devils will host four home games before finishing the regular season schedule. The first opponent will be the Gautier Gators this Tuesday, Jan. 25. In their last outing, the Blue Devils lost to the Gators by two points, 43-41. Stephens said that this time around he wants to limit the Gators to one shot per possession and better offensive execution.

“Offensively we got to get better, and execute better,” Stephens

Next, the Maroon Tide will play the West Harrison Hurricanes this Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Maroon Tide won in the team’s last outing and look to do the same this Tuesday night.