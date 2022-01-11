Maroon Tide fall to Bearcats

On Friday night the Picayune Maroon Tide (5-8) soccer team lost to the Long Beach (9-2-1) Bearcats in a 1-0 match.

“The boys played a better game had chances but couldn’t find the back of the net,” said Head Coach Brandon Butler.

The Bearcats scored late in the second half. Maroon Tide freshmen Jake Naquin and Payton Harper had the best score opportunity but couldn’t capitalize.

The Maroon Tide will host the Pearl River Central Blue Devils this Friday at 7:15.

The Blue Devils is a physical team, but Butler is confident his players can pull out a win and keep the Maroon Tide in the playoff run.

Season stats for the Maroon Tide so far show the team has made 13 total goals and made five assists. Junior Justin Arechiga leads the team with three goals.

Trace Moore, Jamal Simmons, Jamie Wilson, and William Walerius have two goals each. Mason Ripoll and Francisco Cruz have one goal each.