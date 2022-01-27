Maroon Tide adds to win streak after 64-26 score over Hurricanes

Tuesday night, the Maroon Tide basketball team stayed focused and composed to beat the West Harrison Hurricanes 64-26, putting the team on a six-win streak.

“We tried to make sure we executed on certain things on offense and on defense we tried to put pressure on the ball handlers, and we played with great intensity and good effort,” said Head Coach Eric Vianney.

“I was pleased to see that we played with great effort and excitement,” he said.

Junior Troy Carter finished the game with 22 points and senior Isaac Brice scored 13 points.

Vianney is pleased with the way his team is playing. With two more games until the end of the regular season schedule, he wants his team at its best while still striving to be humble and hungry.

“This is the time of the year you have to start playing your best, it’s going to become very critical in a couple weeks and for us we’ve been fortunate to have all though wins in a row… For us, we just have to stay disciplined, pay attention to details, and try to improve ourselves on staying humble and hungry,” said Vianny.

Next The Maroon Tide (14-7) will go on the road to play the Long Beach Bearcats (4-16) this Friday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

In the last matchup between these two teams, the Maroon Tide came out on top, winning 51-36.