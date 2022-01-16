M-Braves to Host Job Fair on Saturday, January 29th
Published 2:13 pm Sunday, January 16, 2022
PEARL – The Mississippi Braves will hold a job fair for part-time/seasonal positions for the 2022 season on Saturday, January 29, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The job fair will take place inside Trustmark Park’s Farm Bureau Grill. M-Braves staff members will conduct open interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis for seasonal, part-time positions.
Applicants should be energetic, friendly, dependable, and ready to contribute to the family atmosphere of Trustmark Park. The M-Braves will play 69 home games in 2022, with Opening Day set for Friday, April 8, vs. Montgomery at 6:35 pm.
Attendees will have the chance to interview for a variety of positions, including:
Food & Beverage:
- Restaurant Manager
- Concession Stand Manager
- Bartender
- Catering Food Prep
- Concession Stand Attendant
- Concession Stand Cook
- Dishwasher
- Host/Hostesses
- Kitchen Prep Staff
- Line Cooks
- Restaurant Wait Staff
- Suite Attendants
- Warehouse Attendant
Stadium Operations:
- Customer Service Representative
- Grounds Crew
- Merchandise Store Attendant
- Usher
- Gate Attendant
- Bag Checker
Ticket Operations:
- Ticket Seller
- Ticket Taker
Production & Promotions:
- Technical Operator
- Camera Operator
- Mascot
- Promotions Team
- Video Board Operators
- Video Production Crew
Press Box Operations:
- Official Scorer
- Datacaster
These jobs are all paid and include the opportunity to work many of the team’s 69 home games and other special events between March and September. In addition, all applicants are required to attend the M-Braves Job Fair.
All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and work nights, weekends, and holidays. The Mississippi Braves are an equal opportunity employer. For more information on careers with the M-Braves, click HERE.
The 2022 game schedule is HERE, so Season tickets, Flex Plans, Group Outings, and Sponsorship Opportunities are available now by calling 888-BRAVES4.