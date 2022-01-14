Late comeback, OT surge lifts Gulf Coast

Mississippi Gulf Coast mounted a monumental comeback from down double-digits in the final three minutes to force overtime and go on and beat archrival Pearl River 80-74 in Poplarville.

“They went to a man (defense), and we were able to spread the floor out, drive and drop dimes to our bigs,” Gulf Coast coach Hope Adams said. “TK got in and was able to finish around the rim. They gave us some momentum when they went man, because we believe nobody can stay in front of us.”

The Bulldogs (11-2, 3-1 MACCC) handed archrival Pearl River (10-3, 3-1) its first conference loss. The teams are tied for fourth in the league.

After trailing by 11 with 2:42 left, TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) had two buckets in the lane in the final 35 seconds to tie the game at 66 and force the extra session. She missed a double-double by a rebound, finishing with 15 points.

Gulf Coast scored the first six points of OT, including a 3-pointer by Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) that made it 72-66. Harris finished with a game-high 24 points, shooting 4-of-7 from behind the arc.

“Elsie played a tremendous game,” Adams said. “Even when we were down, she got in there and wasn’t afraid even though they were calling charges. What I love about her is she gives 100 percent on both sides of the floor, and she never stops.”

Aniya Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) had a steal and a layup in that initial surge, and she finished with 19 points and three steals.

Sharisse Bridges (So., Jackson/Callaway) didn’t score a point for the Bulldogs, but she made her presence felt.

“Sharisse didn’t give us much offensively, but she still grabbed 11 rebounds,” Adams said. “The gameplan tonight was to control the boards. TK grabbed nine herself and gave us some huge minutes. She prevented their bigs from scoring and getting some rebounds.”

Gulf Coast is back home Monday when Coahoma makes the long trip down to Perk. Tipoff at the Weathers-Wentzell Center is set for 6 p.m.

