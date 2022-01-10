Lady Blue Devils too much for the Maroon Tide in district opener

The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils took a commanding win over of the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide Friday night. The Lady Blue Devils’ defensive pressure and ability to capitalize on turnovers gave the team the 47-8 win.

The Lady Blue Devils jumped to an 8-0 start in part due to sophomore Emily Carroll scoring back-to-back threes to open the quarter. Maroon Tide’s senior Alex Fields ended the run with her layup, which was the Maroon Tide’s only score in the first quarter. The Lady Blue Devils proceeded to score 15 unanswered points.

After one quarter, the Lady Blue Devils led 23-2; junior Nia English scored 10 points, and Carroll hit three threes for nine points.

In the second quarter, Lady Maroon Tide’s senior Preciouse Ivy scored a floater. The Lady Blue Devils answered back by going 1-2 at the free throw line then added two points off a Hannah Mitchell jump shot. The Blue Devils then led 26-4.

The lead steadily grew from there. English assisted Mitchell for two, then English scored after fighting for an offensive rebound and put back. Mitchell hit another jumper from 15 feet, pushing the Lady Blue Devils lead to 32-4 with two minutes to play before the break. The Lady Blue Devils ended the half up 34-4.

In quarter three both teams traded points. Mitchell started with an offensive rebound and put back, then Lady Maroon Tide freshmen Raziyah Brown scored a layup, putting the score at 36-6 with 4:30 left to play.

The Lady Blue Devils followed up with scoring four points to end the quarter. Junior Shaunessi Schandel made a layup assisted by senior Hollie Mitchell. Then senior Danica Vermillion made a layup assisted by junior Jasmine Keene to end the quarter. At the end of the third quarter the Lady Blue Devils led 40-6.

In the final quarter, the Lady Blue Devils scored off the inbounds by Hannah Mitchell and again on a quick fast break resulting in Schandel’s assist to Keene for two points. With less than 4 minutes left, freshmen Adisyn Sanders hit a three pointer to give PRC a 47-6 lead. Then, the Lady Maroon Tide scored the last point off a Brown layup.

With the 47-8 win, the Lady Blue Devils move to 7-8 (1-0) in district and the Lady Maroon Tide falls to 1-13 (0-1).

“I think they did well… as a team I thought we did what we was supposed to early, and I was pleased,” said Lady Blue Devils Head Coach Cliff Bauer.

Nia Englished finished with a game high of 12 points, Emily Carroll had 9 points (3/3) from behind the arch, and Hannah Mitchell finished with 7 points for the Blue Devils.

Alex Fields and Raziyah Brown were the lone scores with four points for the Lady Maroon Tide.

Next for the Lady Blue Devils will be an on-the-road match against the West Harrison Hurricanes (6-11) on Friday, Jan. 14.

Next for the Lady Maroon Tide will be a home match against the West Harrison Hurricanes on Tuesday, Jan. 11.