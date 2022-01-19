Lady Blue Devils suffer road loss to the Bearcats

On Tuesday, the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils basketball team lost on the road to the Long Beach Bearcats, 36-19. After losing two on the road, the Lady Blue Devils now stand 1-2 in district play.

“Defensively we played really well but we struggled to score the ball,” said Head Coach Cliff Bauer. Tuesday night was a physical matchup and the Lady Blue Devils only trailed 12-11 at the half. The deficit stretched away from the team in the third as the Lady Blue Devils couldn’t find any rhythm offensively. Junior Hannah Mitchell finished the game with team a high 13 points.

Next, the Lady Blue Devils (7-10) will be on the road once again against the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide (1-13). Tip off will be Friday, the 21st at 6 p.m.