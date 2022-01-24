Lady Blue Devils steal second win in rivalry against Lady Maroon Tide.

On Thursday night the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils basketball team ended a two game losing streak with a 42-23 win over the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide.

Lady Blue Devils junior Hannah Mitchell finished the game scoring 15 points and junior Nia English scored 13 points.

“We shot 33 percent from the floor. It wasn’t our best performance but I was glad the younger kids were able to play,” said Pearl River Central Head Coach Cliff Bauer.

Next, the Lady Blue Devils will host four home games before finishing the regular season schedule. First opponent will be against the Gautier Gators this Tuesday, Jan. 25. During the last outing between the two, the Lady Blue Devils suffered an 11-point loss. Bauer believes if they shoot the ball well and rebound they can win.

Next the Lady Maroon Tide will play against the West Harrison Hurricanes this Tuesday, Jan. 25. In their last outing the Lady Maroon Tide lost to the Hurricanes 48-20.