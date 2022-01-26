Lady Blue Devils fall to Gators

On Tuesday night, the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils lost at home against the Gautier Gators 48-30.

In the first quarter, the Gators jumped to a 12-2 lead. The Lady Blue Devils ended the quarter with a 5-0 run after sophomore Emily Carroll made 3-3 from the free throw line and a fast break assist by senior Hannah Mitchell to sophomore Cailey Pervel for a layup. After the first quarter the Lady Blue Devils were within 12-7.

In the second quarter the Lady Blue Devils kept a tight game, staying within 5 points of the Gators’ lead. Carroll hit a three, and junior Nia English drove strong to the paint for a layup. With five minutes to play, the Gators led 17-12. At the end of the quarter the Blue Devils trailed 21-16

In the third quarter Carroll answered after a Gators’ offensive rebound and put back with a three of her own to cut the Gators’ lead to 23-19. With less than five minutes to play Carroll hit another three assisted by senior Hollie Mitchell and the deficit dropped to 24-22. The Gators respond by ending the quarter on a 4-0 run and led 28-22.

In the final quarter Mitchell made a jump shot to cut the Gators’ lead to 30-24. The Gators then scored back-to-back layups. Hannah came up with a steal and went coast-to-coast for a layup. At this point the Gators led 34-26. With less than 3 minutes to play Head Coach Cliff Bauer called a time out when the score was 42-26. After the time out, Carroll knocked down a three assisted by Mitchell and the next possession Mitchell was fouled and she made 1-2 from the line. The Lady Blue Devils were still behind 44-30. The Gators added late scores to finish with a 48-30 win over the Blue Devils.

Carroll finished with a game high 17 points and Mitchell finished with eight points.

The Lady Blue Devils move to 8-11 (2-2). Next the Lady Blue Devils will host the West Harrison Hurricanes (10-12) Friday, 28 at 6:00 p.m. The last time these two teams met, the Hurricanes won 56-54.