Lacombe teen arrested for terrorizing

A Lacombe teen has been arrested for charges of Terrorizing following an overnight investigation by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives. Just after midnight on Thursday, January 13, 2022, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received information from the school board indicating that a 15 year old female from Lacombe made threats of violence towards local area schools.

During the course of the investigation, the juvenile was quickly apprehended by detectives. It was learned the juvenile was a former student of the St. Tammany Parish School System.

The juvenile will be booked into the Florida Parishes Detention Center. Due to the age of the suspect, no further information will be released regarding this incident.

“The safety of our children is of the utmost importance. We will work tirelessly to ensure the safety of the children of St. Tammany Parish,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats. I urge parents to please talk with your children about the seriousness of actions such as these.”