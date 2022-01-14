LaCombe man dies after fire

A Lacombe man died yesterday from injuries sustained in a structure fire on Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston is reporting.

Roy Fisher, 61, of 27343 Washington St., Lacombe, was badly injured when the burning house collapsed. He was taken to Lakeview Regional Medical Center near Mandeville, and was later transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans Burn Unit, where he later expired.

An autopsy will be conducted on Friday.