LaCombe man dies after fire

Published 8:37 am Friday, January 14, 2022

By Special to the Item

A Lacombe man died yesterday from injuries sustained in a structure fire on Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston is reporting.
Roy Fisher, 61, of 27343 Washington St., Lacombe, was badly injured when the burning house collapsed.  He was taken to Lakeview Regional Medical Center near Mandeville, and was later transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans Burn Unit, where he later expired.
 An autopsy will be conducted on Friday.

