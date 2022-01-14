Keller’s 1st season starts Feb. 5

PERKINSTON — Bob Keller’s first season in charge of the Mississippi Gulf Coast baseball team begins Feb. 5 with a trip to Bay Minette, Ala.

The Bulldogs will play Southern Union at 1:30 p.m. followed by a game against host Coastal Alabama-South.

Gulf Coast throws out the first home pitch Feb. 15 when Baton Rouge visits Ken “Curly” Farris Field. The doubleheader starts at 2 p.m.

The Bulldogs have 11 home dates scheduled.

The postseason begins May 5 with a best-of-three qualifying series for the Region 23 Tournament, which will be hosted by the MACCC champion starting May 16.

The full schedule can be found at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/sports/bsb/2021-22/schedule.

