Keller’s 1st season starts Feb. 5

Published 3:57 pm Friday, January 14, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Bob Keller’s first season in charge of the Mississippi Gulf Coast baseball team begins Feb. 5 with a trip to Bay Minette, Ala.

 

The Bulldogs will play Southern Union at 1:30 p.m. followed by a game against host Coastal Alabama-South.

 

Gulf Coast throws out the first home pitch Feb. 15 when Baton Rouge visits Ken “Curly” Farris Field. The doubleheader starts at 2 p.m.

 

The Bulldogs have 11 home dates scheduled.

 

The postseason begins May 5 with a best-of-three qualifying series for the Region 23 Tournament, which will be hosted by the MACCC champion starting May 16.

 

The full schedule can be found at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/sports/bsb/2021-22/schedule.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

