Kathy Impastato, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

Kathy Impastato, a second grade teacher at Pearl River Central Elementary, was named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Kathy has been teaching for the past 26 years, 14 of which have been at the Pearl River County School District.

Her favorite aspect of teaching is working with students daily to see them grow and it provides her an avenue to make an impact on the future leaders of this community.

“The most important thing I hope my students take away from my classroom is that each student is loved and special in their own way. Always believe in yourself and work hard to achieve your goals,” Impastato said.

Some things her students may not know about her include that she has been a bowler since she was 6-years-old, she is a musician and she enjoys sewing.

“I bowl on a league with my husband once a week. I have also been playing the organ since I was very young,” said Impastato.

She uses those skills on the keys to serve as an organist at her church for the past three decades and she enjoys sewing with her daughter.

She is also a fan of the LSU Tigers.

“I enjoy going to Tiger Stadium to watch the Tigers play,” Impastato said.