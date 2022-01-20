Barbara Ann Mitchell Woods, 73, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022, surrounded by family and friends in Knoxville, TN. She was born to Robert Harvey Mitchell and Jeanne Blanche DeTalent Mitchell on November 27, 1948 in San Luis Obispo, CA. She moved to Poplarville, MS at age 7. While Barbara lived in many different places throughout her life, she always found her way back to South Mississippi.

Barbara was preceded in death by both her parents; sisters, Ella Gene Broome, Melanie Sue Thomas, Rochelle Kay Margrave, and Delores Dianna Mitchell; and her children, Benjamin Gladney Farmer and Chantel Suzette Farmer.

Barbara had a life full of amazing stories to pass down to her family. She leaves behind three children, Brian Farmer, David Woods, and Heidi (Chris) Smith; one sister, Linda Mitchell; two brothers, Robert Mitchell and Steven Mitchell; eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. To Barbara, family meant more than anything. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Barbara lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed gathering with family, going out with her friends, and playing with her dogs. She had a wonderful imagination and saw the world in a much different way than most. Barbara was able to see the good in every person she met and see a positive in any situation. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services will be Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 at the Derby Cemetery, Highway 11, Poplarville, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pat Summitt Alzheimer’s Foundation in her honor.