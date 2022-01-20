Jessica Padgett

A Celebration of Life for Jessica Marie Padgett, age 40, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, will be held Friday, January 28, 2022, at her home.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Jessica grew up in Pearl River, LA, then moved to Carriere, MS. She enjoyed the beach, outdoors, watching her many “adopted” kids, her fur baby, Boudreoux, and being with her family and friends. Jessica will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, John H. Padgett; her uncles and aunt, John (Sinea) Padgett, Justin Padgett, Jr., and John Matt Padgett, Sr.; her grandmother, Cynthia Perilloux; and her step dad, Steve Blackwell.

