Jeroline Gaston

Funeral Services for Jeroline “Jerry” Gaston Gunnels, age 87, of Carriere, MS, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. Her funeral is Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel in Picayune, Mississippi. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Burial will follow in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Pastor Gary McCall of the Bible Center Church will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com