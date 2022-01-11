Funeral Services for Jeanelle Hopkins, age 81, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, at 12:00 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Justin Anderson, Dr. Reggie Bridges, and Dr. Tim Mims will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a graduate of PRCC, USM, and William Carey, where she received her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education. Jeanelle began her teaching career at Eastside Elementary School, and retired from Westside Elementary School, where she also served as an Assistant Principal. Because of her love for teaching, Jeanelle still remembered the name of every child she taught. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, where she played the piano and organ for many years. Jeanelle will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, JD Ladner and Jewel S. Seal Ladner; her mother-in-law, Lucile Gillis; and her sister-in-law, Sharon Thrash.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Albert A. Hopkins; her children, Charles E. (Mary) Hopkins, Sr., and Crysti (Keith) Varden; her grandchildren, Hillary (Joey) Reynolds, Charles E. (Lauren) Hopkins, Jr., Hannah Hopkins, Elere Varden, Ridley Varden, and Reece Varden; her great grandchildren. Trey Reynolds, Ellie Reynolds, and Collins Hopkins; her sisters-in-law, Brenda (Jimmy) Varnado and Sheila (Buddy) Wagner; many nieces and nephews; and numerous lifelong friends.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com