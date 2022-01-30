Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Use of a Communication Facility in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man pled guilty to unlawful use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Colonel Steven Maxwell, Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

According to court documents, Venson K. Mix, 40, used a cellular phone to facilitate a felony drug trafficking crime, specifically possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. A cellular phone meets the legal definition of a communication facility under federal law.

Mix is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19th, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Kirkham is prosecuting the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.