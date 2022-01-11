Interstate 10 east and westbound has re-opened for travel

Update, the bridge is now open for traffic. Original release below.

On Monday, January 10, 2022, at approximately 10:41 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 10 in Hancock County at the MS/LA State Line Bridge.

A semi-truck car hauler carrying seven new BMW vehicles traveled west on Interstate 10 when the semi-truck collided with the concrete bridge railing. The driver escaped unharmed in the crash, and all seven cars burned, including the semi-truck and trailer.

The bridge remained closed until the MS Dept of Transportation deemed the bridge safe for vehicle traffic. Multiple state and local agencies are working in corroboration at the scene to clear the crash.