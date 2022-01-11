Interstate 10 east and westbound has re-opened for travel

Published 9:38 am Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Special to the Item

Update, the bridge is now open for traffic. Original release below.

On Monday, January 10, 2022, at approximately 10:41 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate 10 in Hancock County at the MS/LA State Line Bridge.

A semi-truck car hauler carrying seven new BMW vehicles traveled west on Interstate 10 when the semi-truck collided with the concrete bridge railing. The driver escaped unharmed in the crash, and all seven cars burned, including the semi-truck and trailer.

The bridge remained closed until the MS Dept of Transportation deemed the bridge safe for vehicle traffic. Multiple state and local agencies are working in corroboration at the scene to clear the crash.

More Breaking News

Arrest made in Dec. 23 homicide in Picayune

Roof collapse causes Poplarville Post Office to close temporarily

Picayune PD working homicide case

Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and Picayune Police Department working illegal sale of vapes

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar