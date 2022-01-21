ICC’s Jenkins signs with Delta State

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – Itawamba Community College All-American Madison Jenkins has signed to continue her softball career at Delta State University.

“We’re excited to have her going on to the next level,” said ICC Head Softball Coach Andy Kirk. “Madison is the ultimate competitor, and she’s going to be very successful at Delta State.”

The Cleveland native helped the Indians win the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Regular Season Championship in her highly-decorated freshman season.

“I’ve put my heart into softball, and it means a lot to be able to sign,” said Jenkins. “I couldn’t have done this though without my teammates, coaches and family.”

Jenkins, who shined in the circle last season with a 15-1 record and 1.93 ERA, struck out 80 batters in 105.1 innings pitched, which earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Third Team All-American and All-Region 23 honors. She was also named First Team All-MACCC.

In addition to her success in the circle, Jenkins hit .267 with 20 RBI, four home runs and one double.

Jenkins and the Indians are scheduled to open the 2022 season Feb. 4 at Cleveland State (Tenn.) Community College with the doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.

For more information on ICC Softball and the other 10 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.