ICC’s Davis signs with Louisiana Monroe

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) –Itawamba Community College sophomore catcher Riley Davis has signed to continue his baseball career at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

The Collierville, Tenn. native has been a standout behind the plate and in the box for the Indians as he heads into his third and final season in Fulton.

“I’m really excited to continue my career at ULM and be a Warhawk,” said Davis. “It’s been a true blessing to be at ICC and continue to grow as a person and a player.”

Last season, Davis led the Indians offensively with a .429 batting average and a .517 on base percentage as he split time at catcher and designated hitter. Davis, who picked up 36 RBI on 63 hits, added nine doubles, two triples, two home runs and scored 42 runs.

In the 2020 COVID-shortened season, Davis hit .385 with eight RBI, two doubles, one triple and one home run in 10 games.

“Riley has been an asset to our program,” said Collier. “He bought in to what we are doing here. We expect big things out of him this year, and we are excited about him being in our lineup.”

Davis is the third member of this year’s team to sign to the next level prior to the season, joining Connor Gardner, a Delta State University signee and Will Armistead who signed with the University of Southern Mississippi.

The Indians are scheduled to start the 2022 season Feb. 8 in Fulton against Bevill State Community College at 1 and 4 p.m.

For more information on ICC Baseball and the other 10 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com