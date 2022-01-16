High Water Forces Closure on Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge; 

Steps taken to protect visitors, hunters and outdoor enthusiasts.

Water levels on the Mississippi River have exceeded 24 feet at the Baton Rouge tide gauge forcing a closure at the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge (Refuge). This action will be effective Friday January 14,2022 at 4 a.m.

To protect everyone, who enjoys the Refuge, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is closing to all recreation uses and activities until the Mississippi River has fallen back to a level suitable for opening. This action is being taken to meet regulations in place to protect wildlife and citizens visiting the Refuge. Occasionally, this action is required due to weather conditions that influence Mississippi River levels.

Water levels are expected to remain at or above 24 feet for the next two weeks. Visitation and established hunting seasons will resume when the river has fallen to a level suitable for opening. River levels on the Baton Rouge tide gauge can be checked at: https://www.weather.gov/lmrfc/ obsfcst_mississippi or through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration at 301/427-9855.

For more information, please contact the Refuge office at 985/882-2000.