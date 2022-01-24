Harris, Flanagan named Bulldogs of the Week

Published 12:15 pm Monday, January 24, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Elsie Harris and Melvion Flanagan have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Jan. 17-23.

 

Harris, a sophomore guard from Mobile, Ala., averaged 14 points for Gulf Coast last week. She scored 11 points with four rebounds, two assists and three steals in an 70-50 loss to Coahoma. She had 17 points and three steals in a 58-55 loss at East Central.

 

Flanagan, a sophomore guard from Alexandria, La., ran his streak of 20-point games to five straight in a 2-0 week for Gulf Coast. He had 27 points, three rebounds and two assists in a 80-75 win at Coahoma. In a 92-75 win over East Central, he scored 23 points with five rebounds, three assists and four steals.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

Maroon Tide scoring secures win over Blue Devils

This Week in Pearl River Athletics, presented by Hancock Whitney

Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Dominates Tennessee State in Season Opening Doubleheader

Men’s Hoops Matchups With Missouri Rescheduled

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar