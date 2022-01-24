Harris, Flanagan named Bulldogs of the Week

PERKINSTON — Elsie Harris and Melvion Flanagan have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Jan. 17-23.

Harris, a sophomore guard from Mobile, Ala., averaged 14 points for Gulf Coast last week. She scored 11 points with four rebounds, two assists and three steals in an 70-50 loss to Coahoma. She had 17 points and three steals in a 58-55 loss at East Central.

Flanagan, a sophomore guard from Alexandria, La., ran his streak of 20-point games to five straight in a 2-0 week for Gulf Coast. He had 27 points, three rebounds and two assists in a 80-75 win at Coahoma. In a 92-75 win over East Central, he scored 23 points with five rebounds, three assists and four steals.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.