Gulf Coast women travel to ICC

Published 1:48 pm Monday, January 31, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s tennis team hits the road Tuesday for the first time in 2022.

 

The Bulldogs travel to Fulton to take on Itawamba. First serves are set for 1 p.m.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 0-1/0-1 MACCC, T-9th place in conference
  • ICC: 0-0/0-0 MACCC, T-3rd place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC lost 8-1 to Hinds on Friday in Wiggins.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Itawamba 8-1 in Perkinston on April 6, 2021.

Three Ahead

  • Friday, Feb. 4: vs. Meridian, Perkinston, 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 8: at Northeast Mississippi, New Albany, 11 a.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 11: vs. East Central, 2 p.m.

 

