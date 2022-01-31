Gulf Coast women travel to ICC
Published 1:48 pm Monday, January 31, 2022
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s tennis team hits the road Tuesday for the first time in 2022.
The Bulldogs travel to Fulton to take on Itawamba. First serves are set for 1 p.m.
Records
- MGCCC: 0-1/0-1 MACCC, T-9th place in conference
- ICC: 0-0/0-0 MACCC, T-3rd place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC lost 8-1 to Hinds on Friday in Wiggins.
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast beat Itawamba 8-1 in Perkinston on April 6, 2021.
Three Ahead
- Friday, Feb. 4: vs. Meridian, Perkinston, 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 8: at Northeast Mississippi, New Albany, 11 a.m.
- Friday, Feb. 11: vs. East Central, 2 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.