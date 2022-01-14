Gulf Coast women start Jan. 28

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast opens its 2022 women’s tennis season with a home match against Hinds on Jan. 28.

The Bulldogs will play their first opponent at the MGCCC Tennis Complex starting at 2 p.m.

Coach Sam Blackburn is starting his second season in charge of the team. He led the women to MACCC and Region 23 runner-up finishes, and they were the highest-finishing conference squad at the NJCAA Tournament at 12th.

The full schedule can be found at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/sports/wten/2021-22/schedule.