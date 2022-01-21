Gulf Coast women lose on the road

Mississippi Gulf Coast had chances late to finish a comeback, but the Bulldogs lost 58-55 at East Central in women’s basketball action in Decatur.

Gulf Coast (11-4, 3-3 MACCC) trailed by 12 points with 2:29 to play in the third quarter, but an 11-1 run early in the fourth quarter gave the Bulldogs a one-point lead.

The lead changed three times over the next three minutes before the Warriors (7-6, 3-3) went up 54-49 with 2:52 to play. Gulf Coast whittled the deficit to two with five seconds to play, but couldn’t convert a steal in the final three seconds into a long 3-point make.

Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) led Gulf Coast with 17 points, and Aniya Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The game tipped off three hours early to avoid winter weather conditions that might have made the roads hazardous.

Gulf Coast returns to action Monday at home against Hinds. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

