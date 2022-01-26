Gulf Coast treks to Fulton for clash

Published 2:58 pm Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast faces a tough team at the end of a long road trip Wednesday. The women’s basketball team faces Itawamba at the end of a 300-mile journey.

 

Tipoff at Fulton is set for 5:30 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://letsgoicctv.com/red/.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 12-4/4-3 MACCC, 7th place in conference
  • ICC: 10-4/5-1 MACCC, 4th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • Gulf Coast beat Hinds 70-51 on Monday at Perk. TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
  • Itawamba took its first conference loss last time out, falling 72-63 at Meridian on Monday. Demetria Shepard led ICC with 14 points.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Itawamba 76-71 in the NJCAA Region 23 quarterfinals in Clinton on March 4, 2020. Daphane White led Gulf Coast with 26 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

Three Ahead

  • Monday, Jan. 31: vs. Meridian, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 5: at Mississippi Delta, Moorhead, 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Feb. 7: at Northwest Mississippi, Senatobia, 5:30 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

