Gulf Coast men host ECCC

Published 1:01 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast aims for a season sweep of East Central on Thursday at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.

 

The Bulldogs and Warriors tip at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10085537.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 11-4/3-3 MACCC, T-4th place in conference
  • ECCC: 4-7/2-3 MACCC, T-11th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC beat Coahoma 80-75 on Monday in Clarksdale. Melvion Flanagan (So., Peabody/Alexandria, La.) led Gulf Coast with 27 points.
  • East Central lost 60-42 to Meridian on Tuesday in Decatur. Demajion Topps had 19 points for the Warriors.

Previous Meeting

The Bulldogs beat the Warriors 83-78 in non-conference action in Decatur on Nov. 11. Calvin Johnson (So., Long Beach/Long Beach) had 21 points off the bench for Gulf Coast.

Notes

  • Flanagan is third in the MACCC in scoring (20.8 ppg) and leads in 3-pointers made (45). He has scored 20-plus points in the last four games and 10 times in 15 games. He’s eighth in free-throw percentage (82.6 percent) and ninth in steals (1.9 spg).
  • Lee Flenor is 10th in the NJCAA in rebounding (11.0 rpg). He leads the MACCC in field-goal shooting (63.9 percent) and is second in rebounding. He has had double-digit rebounds in the last three games and five of the last six.
  • Carr Thiam (So., Wharton/Tampa, Fla.) is eighth in the league in 3-point shooting (42.1 percent) and third in 3-pointers made (40).
  • Donovan Sanders (Fr., Lake Cormorant/Walls) is tied for eighth in the MACCC in assists (3.9 apg).
  • Gulf Coast leads the MACCC in scoring (86.9 ppg) and opponent 3-point percentage (24.5 percent). The Bulldogs are third in rebounding (45.5 rpg), field-goal shooting (45.3 percent) and opponent shooting (39.0 percent)

Three Ahead

  • Monday, Jan. 24: at Hinds, Utica, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 27: vs. Itawamba, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 31: at Meridian, Meridian, 6 p.m.

 

