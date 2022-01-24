Gulf Coast men head to Utica

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will try to break out of a four-way tie for fourth in the MACCC men’s basketball standings Monday night at Utica.

Gulf Coast will take on Hinds, with the tip scheduled for 6 p.m. It will be streamed athttps://hindsccsports.net/channel-1/.

The top eight teams qualify for the MACCC Tournament, and all 15 teams from the league will be in the NJCAA Region 23 Tourney.

Records

MGCCC: 12-4/4-3 MACCC, T-4 th place in conference

place in conference Hinds: 4-10/2-3 MACCC, 10th place in conference

Last Time Out

Gulf Coast beat East Central 92-75 at Perk on Thursday. Melvion Flanagan (So., Peabody/Alexandria, La.) had 23 points, and Carr Thiam (So., Wharton/Tampa, Fla.) had 19.

Hinds lost 76-59 at Meridian on Thursday.

Previous Meeting

Flanagan had 33 points, but the Bulldogs lost 71-63 to Hinds at Perk on March 11, 2021.

Three Ahead

Thursday, Jan. 27: vs. Itawamba, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31: at Meridian, Meridian, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7: vs. Northwest, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.