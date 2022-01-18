Gulf Coast men get W at Coahoma

Melvion Flanagan scored more than 20 points for the fourth straight game to lead Mississippi Gulf Coast to a 80-75 win at Coahoma on Monday.

“We played better tonight,” Gulf Coast coach Tim Ryan said. “Our defense wasn’t as good, but we were better on the offensive side. That’s where we’ve been struggling.”

Flanagan, a sophomore guard from Alexandria, La., had 27 points for the Bulldogs in Clarksdale.

“When we’re playing better on offense, we’re getting ball reversals,” Ryan said, “and that gets Mel and the rest of the guys more open shots.”

The Bulldogs improved to 11-4 overall, 3-3 in the MACCC, breaking a two-game losing skid. The Tigers are 4-9, 0-4.

Carr Thiam (So., Wharton/Tampa, Fla.) had 13 points for Gulf Coast, and Kevin Grimes (So., Bay Springs/Bay Springs) added nine.

Gulf Coast will entertain East Central on Thursday. Tipoff at the Weathers-Wentzell Center in Perkinston is set for 6 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.