Gulf Coast back at home Monday
Published 4:09 pm Monday, January 24, 2022
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will be trying to break a two-game losing skid Monday when Hinds visits the Weathers-Wentzell Center.
Tipoff in Perk is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10103445.
The Gulf Coast women have won seven straight against Hinds.
Records
- MGCCC: 11-4/3-3 MACCC, T-7th place in conference
- Hinds: 0-11/0-6 MACCC, T-13th place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC lost 58-55 at East Central on Thursday. Elsie Harris had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs.
- Hinds lost 82-63 to Meridian in Utica on Thursday.
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast beat Hinds 57-45 on Nov. 29 in Perk in a non-conference matchup earlier this season. Aniya Saddler had 19 points and eight rebounds.
Notes
- Saddler is 10th in the MACCC in field-goal shooting (48.4 percent).
- Harris is 7th in the MACCC in 3-point shooting (34.6 percent) and 9th in assists (3.3 apg).
- Sharisse Bridges is 7th in the league in rebounding (8.3 rpg)
- Madisyn Payne is 8th in the MACCC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6).
- Gulf Coast leads the MACCC in steals (12.2 spg), is 2nd in rebounding (30.3 rpg) and 3rd in scoring (72.8 ppg). The Bulldogs lead the conference in shooting defense (30.4 percent), which is 2nd best in the NJCAA.
Three Ahead
- Thursday, Nov. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 5:30 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 31: vs. Meridian, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 5: at Mississippi Delta, Moorhead, 3 p.m.
