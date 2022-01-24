Gulf Coast back at home Monday

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will be trying to break a two-game losing skid Monday when Hinds visits the Weathers-Wentzell Center.

Tipoff in Perk is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10103445.

The Gulf Coast women have won seven straight against Hinds.

Records

MGCCC: 11-4/3-3 MACCC, T-7 th place in conference

place in conference Hinds: 0-11/0-6 MACCC, T-13th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC lost 58-55 at East Central on Thursday. Elsie Harris had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Hinds lost 82-63 to Meridian in Utica on Thursday.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Hinds 57-45 on Nov. 29 in Perk in a non-conference matchup earlier this season. Aniya Saddler had 19 points and eight rebounds.

Notes

Saddler is 10 th in the MACCC in field-goal shooting (48.4 percent).

in the MACCC in field-goal shooting (48.4 percent). Harris is 7 th in the MACCC in 3-point shooting (34.6 percent) and 9 th in assists (3.3 apg).

in the MACCC in 3-point shooting (34.6 percent) and 9 in assists (3.3 apg). Sharisse Bridges is 7 th in the league in rebounding (8.3 rpg)

in the league in rebounding (8.3 rpg) Madisyn Payne is 8 th in the MACCC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6).

in the MACCC in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6). Gulf Coast leads the MACCC in steals (12.2 spg), is 2nd in rebounding (30.3 rpg) and 3rd in scoring (72.8 ppg). The Bulldogs lead the conference in shooting defense (30.4 percent), which is 2nd best in the NJCAA.

Three Ahead

Thursday, Nov. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 31: vs. Meridian, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5: at Mississippi Delta, Moorhead, 3 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.