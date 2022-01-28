Funeral Services for Glyn R Dubuisson, age 89, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, will be held Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 12:00 pm at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Father John Noone will officiate the service.

A native of Kiln, MS, he was a Maintenance Superintendant with Freeport McMoran and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. He was a Korean War Veteran and served with the MS Army National Guard for over thirty years.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Dubuisson; his parents, Sidney Dubuisson and Ruby Moran Dubuisson; his brothers, Roland Dubuisson, Norman Dubuisson, and Charles Gail Dubuisson; and his sister, Sybil Dubuisson Jarrell.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Jane Guidry Dubuisson; his son, Michael Dubuisson; his daughters, Donna Dubuisson, Stephanie (Dr. Roberto) Dubuisson Lopez, and Tracy (Eric) Dubuisson DeGeorge; his grandchildren, Katherine (Josh) Lopez Foulon, Roberto “Tito” (Devin) Lopez IV, Karen Lopez, Dr. Danielle (Dr. Trea) Dubuisson Ward, Megan (Josh) Dubuisson Hearne, Mason Broom, Olivia DeGeorge; his 5 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Douglas (Linda) Dubuisson, Elliot (Tani) Dubuisson, and Victor (Sue) Dubuisson.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s.