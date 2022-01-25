George Oscar “Shorty” Mitchell passed away, surrounded by family at the age of 80, January 18, 2022 in Carriere, MS. George was born on December 5, 1941, in Picayune, Mississippi to late George Bingly and Carrie Elizabeth Mitchell.

George was a kind and loving person that treated anyone in his life like family. He always put others first. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He loved to cook and hosted many get togethers, whether it was Sunday dinners or fish fries. In his younger years, he was a carpenter by trade, but would go on to retire as a heavy machine operator for Pearl River County. He loved to fish and hunt.

His life was truly about his family, and he loved God. He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many that will miss him. To know him was to love him.

George is preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Elaine Lee Mitchell; parents, George Bingly and Carrie Elizabeth Mitchell, and one son.

Mr. Mitchell is survived by his son, Timothy (Darlene) Mitchell; daughter Selena (Doug) Dorr; sons, George Mitchell, Mark (Connie) Mitchell, and Chris (Ann) Mitchell, all of Carriere, Mississippi. He is also survived by his brother, Henry (Linda) Mitchell, sixteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

