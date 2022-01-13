From State to Sundays – Week 18 update

Special to Item

STARKVILLE – It was a record-setting regular season for former Mississippi State standout Dak Prescott.

The Dallas quarterback completed 21 of 27 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 51-26 road victory at the Eagles in Week 18. The five TD throws were a single-game career-high for Prescott, who tossed four of those in the first half.

Since 2000, the only other signal callers to throw four touchdowns in the first half of two games in the same season were Peyton Manning in 2004 and Tom Brady in 2007. Both Manning and Brady were named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in those seasons.

Prescott also established new franchise records with 37 passing touchdowns and eight games with three or more TD passes, despite playing in only 16 games during the regular season.

In Prescott’s last 16 quarters of football, he’s thrown 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Cameron Dantzler saved his best for last as he recorded a season-best nine tackles in Minnesota’s 31-17 victory over the Bears. Dantzler’s tackle total ranked second on the Vikings’ defense and was the second-most of his career in a single game.

Eight of Dantzler’s stops were solo tackles.

Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons brought his sack total to a career-high 8.5 with a third quarter sack resulted in a loss of nine yards.

For the second week in a row, Indianapolis activated Will Redmond its practice squad and had him receive game reps on Sunday.

Pro Bowler J.T. Gray closed out the season with a tackle on the Saints’ special teams. Gray led the NFL with a career-best 19 special teams tackles this season.

JOHNATHAN ABRAM (IR) | LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – S | AT MSU: 2017-18.

Season: 14 G, 14 GS, 63 TKL, 51 AST, 114 TT, 5.0 TFL, 3 QBH, 1 INT, 4 PD, 1FR, 2 ST TKL

Last Week: DNP vs. Los Angeles Chargers (W, 35-32, OT)

Earned the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will play at Cincinnati in the Wild Card Round

Las Vegas became the second team in NFL history to win four overtime games in a single season (Arizona, 2011)

DENICO AUTRY | TENNESSEE TITANS – DT/DE | AT MSU: 2012-13

Season: 17 G, 11 GS, 25 TKL, 6 AST, 31 TT, 9.0 SK, 10.0 TFL, 18 QBH, 6 PD

Last Week: 3 TKL, 3 TT, 1 PD at Houston Texans (W, 28-25)

Earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye

Tennessee claimed the conference’s top seed for the first time since 2008, which is also the last time the Titans won 12 or more games

One of 10 Titans to play in all 17 games in the regular season this year

Tennessee’s defense has shut out the opponent in a half four times in its last nine halves played

Was tied for fifth in the league with five batted passes in the regular season per PFF

DEION “SHAQ” CALHOUN (PS) | WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM – OG | AT MSU: 2015-18

Season: 1 G

Last Week: DNP at New York Giants (W, 22-7)

LOGAN COOKE (IR) | JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – P | AT MSU: 2014-17

Season: 15 G, 64 Punts, 3026 YDS, 46.5 AVG, LONG 68, 28 In-20, 43.1 NET AVG

Last Week: DNP vs. Indianapolis Colts (W, 26-11)

FLETCHER COX | PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – DT | AT MSU: 2009-11

Season: 16 G, 16 GS, 25 TKL, 10 AST, 35 TT, 3.5 SK, 7.0 TFL, 12 QBH, 2 FF, 1 FR, 1 TD

Last Week: DNP vs. Dallas Cowboys (L, 26-51)

Earned the No. 7 seed in the NFC and will play at Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Round

CAMERON DANTZLER | MINNESOTA VIKINGS – CB | AT MSU: 2016-19

Season: 14 G, 7 GS, 44 TKL, 8 AST, 52 TT, 1 INT, 8 PD, 1 FF, 1 ST TKL

Last Week: 8 TKL, 1 AST, 9 TT, 1 PD vs. Chicago Bears (W, 31-17)

Broke up a pass in the second quarter

Turned in a season-high nine total tackles in Week 18 which was second on the Vikings and the second-most in a single game in his career

Ranked second on the Vikings with eight passes defended in the regular season

Turned in the league’s No. 3 run defense grade for the regular season (90.9) per PFF

GREG EILAND (PS) | SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – OT | AT MSU: 2016-20

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP at Arizona Cardinals (W, 38-30)

WILLIE GAY JR. | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – LB | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: 12 G, 11 GS, 26 TKL, 22 AST, 48 TT, 0.5 SK, 1.0 TFL, 1 QBH, 2 INT, 4 PD

Last Week: 1 GS, 2 TKL, 1 AST, 3 TT, 1 PD at Denver Broncos (W, 28-24)

Earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC and will host Pittsburgh in the Wild Card Round

Broke up a pass on the first play of the game from scrimmage

Two of his three tackles were within two yards of the line of scrimmage

J.T. GRAY | NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – DB | AT MSU: 2014-17

Season: 16 G, 2 TKL, 1 AST, 3 TT, 19 ST TKL

Last Week: 1 ST TKL at Atlanta Falcons (W, 30-20)

Led the league in special teams tackles in the regular season with a career-high 19

FARROD GREEN (PS) | INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – TE | AT MSU: 2015-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP at Jacksonville Jaguars (L, 11-26)

GERRI GREEN (PS) | LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – LB | AT MSU: 2014-18

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP vs. Los Angeles Chargers (W, 35-32, OT)

Earned the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will play at Cincinnati in the Wild Card Round

KYLIN HILL (IR) | GREEN BAY PACKERS – RB | AT MSU: 2017-20

Season: 8 G, 10 RUSH, 24 YDS, 2.4 AVG, 1 REC, 5 YDS, 2.5 AVG, 10 KO RET, 199 YDS, 19.9 AVG, 1 ST TKL

Last Week: DNP at Detroit Lions (L, 30-37)

Earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye

BRAXTON HOYETT (PS) | NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – DT | AT MSU: 2016-18

Season: 1 G

Last Week: DNP at Atlanta Falcons (W, 30-20)

GABE JACKSON | SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – OG | AT MSU 2009-13

Season: 16 G, 16 GS, 37 Pressures Allowed

Last Week: DNP at Arizona Cardinals (W, 38-30)

ELGTON JENKINS (IR) | GREEN BAY PACKERS – OG | AT MSU: 2014-18

Season: 8 G, 8 GS, 11 Pressures Allowed, 1 TKL

Last Week: DNP at Detroit Lions (L, 30-37)

Earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye

CHRIS JONES | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – DT | AT MSU: 2013-15

Season: 14 G, 14 GS, 18 TKL, 9 AST, 27 TT, 9.0 SK, 8.0 TFL, 17 QBH, 5 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR

Last Week: 1 GS at Denver Broncos (W, 28-24)

Earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC and will host Pittsburgh in the Wild Card Round

Finished the regular season ranked No. 11 in total pressures (65) per PFF

Ranked 16th in the NFL in pass rush grade (89.0) this year per PFF

Was tied for fifth in the league with five batted passes in the regular season per PFF

BERNARDRICK MCKINNEY | NEW YORK GIANTS – LB | AT MSU: 2011-14

Season: 11 G, 3 GS, 17 TKL, 12 AST, 29 TT, 1.0 TFL

Last Week: 1 G vs. Washington Football Team (L, 7-22)

PERNELL MCPHEE | BALTIMORE RAVENS – LB | AT MSU: 2009-10

Season: 9 G, 11 TKL, 3 AST, 14 TT, 1.0 SK, 2.0 TFL, 3 QBH

Last Week: 1 QBH vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (L, 13-16)

OSIRUS MITCHELL (PS) | DALLAS COWBOYS – WR | AT MSU: 2016-20

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP at Philadelphia Eagles (W, 51-26)

Earned the No. 3 seed in the NFC and will host San Francisco in the Wild Card Round

TYRE PHILLIPS (IR) | BALTIMORE RAVENS – OT | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: 10 G, 5 GS, 17 Pressures Allowed

Last Week: DNP vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (L, 13-16)

DAK PRESCOTT | DALLAS COWBOYS – QB | AT MSU: 2011-2015

Season: 16 G, 16 GS, 410-596, 4449 YDS, 37 TD, 104.2 QBR, 48 RUSH, 146 YDS, LONG 21, 1 TD

Last Week: 1 GS, 21-27, 295 YDS, 5 TD, 151.8 QBR at Philadelphia Eagles (W, 51-26)

Earned the No. 3 seed in the NFC and will host San Francisco in the Wild Card Round

Dallas’ 51 points were its highest total in a road game in franchise history

Completed four touchdown passes in the first half alone and added a fifth for a single-game career high

Broke his single-season career high and the Dallas single-season franchise record with 37 passing touchdowns in the 2021 campaign

Claimed the franchise record with his eighth three-plus passing touchdown game of the season

Finished the night with the second-highest passer rating of his career (151.8) and tied Tory Aikman for second in franchise history with 44 career games with a 100.0 rating or better

Led Dallas to a franchise record 486 points this season, including a 240 against division foes which is tied with 1983 for the most against the division in franchise history

Dallas was a perfect 6-0 against the NFC East, marking the third time in team history that the Cowboys were undefeated in their division

WILL REDMOND (PS) | INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – S | AT MSU: 2012-15

Season: 3 G

Last Week: 1 G at Jacksonville Jaguars (L, 11-26)

CHAUNCEY RIVERS (IR) | GREEN BAY PACKERS – LB | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: 3 G, 2 TKL, 2 TT

Last Week: DNP at Detroit Lions (L, 30-37)

Earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye

JEFFERY SIMMONS | TENNESSEE TITANS – DL | AT MSU: 2016-18

Season: 17 G, 17 GS, 42 TKL, 13 AST, 55 TT, 8.5 SK, 12.0 TFL, 16 QBH, 6 PD

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 TKL, 1 AST, 2 TT, 1.0 SK, 1.0 TFL, 2 QBH at Houston Texans (W, 28-25)

Earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye

Tennessee claimed the conference’s top seed for the first time since 2008, which is also the last time the Titans won 12 or more games

One of six Titans to start all 17 games in the regular season this year

Tennessee’s defense has shut out the opponent in a half four times in its last nine halves played

Recorded a sack in the third quarter for a loss of nine yards giving him a career-high 8.5 this season

Ranked 15th in the NFL with 62 total pressures per PFF and was tied for fifth with five batted passes in the regular season

DARIUS SLAY | PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – CB | AT MSU: 2011-12

Season: 16 G, 16 GS, 40 TKL, 12 AST, 52 TT, 5.0 TFL, 3 INT, 9 PD, 2 FR, 3 TD

Last Week: DNP vs. Dallas Cowboys (L, 26-51)

Earned the No. 7 seed in the NFC and will play at Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Round

Coverage grade of 83.9 ranks eighth among NFL cornerbacks and safeties with at least 550 snaps in coverage

Posted the Eagles’ highest overall defensive grade (81.3) from PFF this season

PRESTON SMITH | GREEN BAY PACKERS – LB | AT MSU: 2011-14

Season: 16 G, 16 GS, 25 TKL, 13 AST, 38 TT, 9.0 SK, 9.0 TFL, 17 QBH, 2 PD, 2 FF, 2 FR

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 AST, 1 TT, 1 QBH at Detroit Lions (L, 30-37)

Earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye

Ranked 15th in the NFL with 62 total pressures per PFF

MARQUISS SPENCER (PS) | DENVER BRONCOS – DE | AT MSU: 2016-20

Season: 1 G, 1 AST, 1 TT

Last Week: DNP vs. Kansas City Chiefs (L, 24-28)

MONTEZ SWEAT | WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM – DE | AT MSU: 2017-18

Season: 10 G, 10 GS, 13 TKL, 11 AST, 24 TT, 5.0 SK, 3.0 TFL, 13 QBH, 3 FF

Last Week: DNP at New York Giants (W, 22-7)

DARRYL WILLIAMS (PS) | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – OT | AT MSU: 2015-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP at Denver Broncos (W, 28-24)

Earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC and will host Pittsburgh in the Wild Card Round

K.J. WRIGHT | LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – LB | AT MSU: 2007-10

Season: 17 G, 8 GS, 25 TKL, 26 AST, 51 TT, 2.0 TFL

Last Week: 4 TKL, 1 AST, 5 TT vs. Los Angeles Chargers (W, 35-32, OT)

Earned the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will play at Cincinnati in the Wild Card Round

Las Vegas became the second team in NFL history to win four overtime games in a single season (Arizona, 2011)