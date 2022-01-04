Excitement Over Powerball Pushes Jackpot to $610 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – In an unusual move, both the Powerball® and Mega Millions® jackpots have been raised due to the excitement of players hoping to win big! The combined jackpots now top an estimated $863 million for the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots.

Due to increased nationwide enthusiasm the Powerball jackpot was raised to a whopping $610 million for the Wednesday, Jan. 5 drawing. This is the 40th draw for the current jackpot.

Meanwhile, Mega Millions has jumped to $253 million tonight’s drawing. This is the 21st drawing for the current jackpot.

Tonight’s jackpot remains steady for Mississippi Match 5 at $65,000.

New Year, New Games

Three new scratch-off games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting today.

· Triple It ($1)—Approximate overall odds are 1:4.95. Win up to $5,000.

· I Heart Cash ($2)—Approximate overall odds are 1:4.80. Win up to $15,000.

· Win It All ($10). Approximate overall odds are 1:3.98. Win up to $200,000.