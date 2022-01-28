EMCC Lions set Feb. 11 for open football tryouts on Scooba campus

SCOOBA – Five-time national champion East Mississippi Community College is scheduled to conduct open football tryouts on Friday, Feb. 11, on the Scooba campus.

Following a 12:30 p.m. registration session, open tryouts will begin at 1 p.m. at EMCC’s Sullivan-Windham Field for current unsigned high school seniors and recent high school graduates with NJCAA eligibility remaining.

There will be a $20 registration fee (cash or check) for all open tryout participants. Checks should be made payable to the EMCC Development Foundation.

Players are required to bring their own workout gear and cleats for participation in EMCC’s open football tryouts. All players must also provide an up-to-date athletic physical form to participate in the open tryouts.

Interested participants are strongly encouraged to download and complete the registration form from EMCC’s athletics website (www.EMCCAthletics.com) to bring with them to the Feb. 11 open tryouts. In addition, a blank athletic physical form is also available via the website that can be taken to a local doctor to have completed.

For additional information regarding EMCC’s scheduled Feb. 11 open football tryouts, please contact EMCC assistant football coach Cade Wilkerson via office phone (662-476-8462) or email (dwilkerson@eastms.edu).