EMCC cheerleading to hold three stunt clinics on Scooba campus

SCOOBA — East Mississippi Community College will be holding three cheerleading stunt clinics during the opening months of the new calendar year in advance of the college’s 2022-23 cheerleading tryouts.

With EMCC cheer stunt clinics set for Jan. 29, Feb. 26 and March 26 on the Scooba campus, interested tryout participants must attend at least one of the clinics in order to participate in the school’s upcoming cheerleading tryouts that will take place this spring at a date to be determined. Stunt clinics are scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at EMCC’s Keyes T. Currie Coliseum during all three dates.

East Mississippi’s cheer stunt clinics are open to graduating male and female high school seniors as well as college transfer students with eligibility remaining.

Along with a $20 registration fee per individual to be paid in cash or by check made payable to the EMCC Development Foundation, interested EMCC cheer stunt clinic participants must submit a completed registration form and a signed clinic/tryout waiver.

Information on EMCC’s upcoming cheer stunt clinics, including registration and waiver forms, can be found online at www.EMCCAthletics.com. Completed forms should be sent to EMCC cheerleading coach Danielle McDade via email atcheer@eastms.edu.