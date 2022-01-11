Edward King III

Edward Lacy King III, of Carriere, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the age of 76 while on a cruise to Mexico.

A memorial service is planned for January 22, 2022, at Christian Life Assembly of God Church, followed by internment of his cremains at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation starts at 9a.m. with memorial service at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Edward’s memory to The Gideons International, Picayune Camp, P.O. Box 1465, Picayune, MS 39466.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.