Durscherl Holloway

Graveside Services for Durscherl L. Holloway, age 92, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 in Baton Rouge, LA will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Union Baptist Cemetery.

Burial will be in Union Baptist Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Caesar Community, MS, she was a Salesperson and a member of Union Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Edward Lee and Hester Fern Lee; son, Daniel Polk; her brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, David Aaron (Mary Kay) Polk; her 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, www.mcdonaldfh.com.