Diamond Dawgs continue to earn preseason All-America Honors

Published 4:16 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022

By Special to the Item

Special to the Item

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s Landon Sims and Logan Tanner continue to rack up accolades prior to the 2022 season after the duo were named to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-America teams, the publication announced Wednesday (Jan. 5). Sims earned first-team accolades, while catcher Logan Tanner was a third-team selection on Perfect Game’s preseason list. In December, Sims and Tanner also earned first and second team preseason All-America honors, respectively, by Collegiate Baseball.
In 2021, Sims was a consensus first-team All-America selection and earned All-SEC honors after helping lead State to a national championship. The right-hander was 5-0 on the year with 13 saves in 25 appearances on the bump. He recorded a 1.44 ERA in 56.1 innings of work, while striking out 100 and only walking 15 batters on the season.
Tanner was named to the All-SEC Newcomer team last season after batting .287 with a team-high 15 home runs, 13 doubles and 53 RBI. He slugged .525 and registered a .382 on base percentage in 67 appearances for the Diamond Dawgs. The 2022 season gets underway on Feb. 18 when the Diamond Dawgs host Long Beach State in a three-game series at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville. Mississippi State’s 56-game schedule features 32 home games, 20 road contests and four neutral site matchups. The schedule features a pair of lengthy homestands, as Dudy Noble Field hosts an 8-game homestand to open the campaign (Feb. 18-March 1) followed by a nine straight home games from April 5-19.

Visit www.HailState.com for the latest news and information on the baseball program. Fans can also follow the program on social media by searching ‘HailStateBB’ on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

More Sports

Pearl River softball reveals 2022 schedule

MGCCC-MDCC game rescheduled

Pearl River baseball releases 2022 schedule

Poplarville Lady Hornets beat Columbia Wildcats, 44-33

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar