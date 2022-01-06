Diamond Dawgs continue to earn preseason All-America Honors

Special to the Item

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s Landon Sims and Logan Tanner continue to rack up accolades prior to the 2022 season after the duo were named to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-America teams, the publication announced Wednesday (Jan. 5). Sims earned first-team accolades, while catcher Logan Tanner was a third-team selection on Perfect Game’s preseason list. In December, Sims and Tanner also earned first and second team preseason All-America honors, respectively, by Collegiate Baseball.

In 2021, Sims was a consensus first-team All-America selection and earned All-SEC honors after helping lead State to a national championship. The right-hander was 5-0 on the year with 13 saves in 25 appearances on the bump. He recorded a 1.44 ERA in 56.1 innings of work, while striking out 100 and only walking 15 batters on the season.

Tanner was named to the All-SEC Newcomer team last season after batting .287 with a team-high 15 home runs, 13 doubles and 53 RBI. He slugged .525 and registered a .382 on base percentage in 67 appearances for the Diamond Dawgs. The 2022 season gets underway on Feb. 18 when the Diamond Dawgs host Long Beach State in a three-game series at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville. Mississippi State’s 56-game schedule features 32 home games, 20 road contests and four neutral site matchups. The schedule features a pair of lengthy homestands, as Dudy Noble Field hosts an 8-game homestand to open the campaign (Feb. 18-March 1) followed by a nine straight home games from April 5-19.

