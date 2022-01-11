“…the Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.” Job 1:21

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Palestine Cemetery for Mr. DeMarcus Magee, of Picayune, MS. A walk-thru visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Brown’s Funeral Home (1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS).

DeMarcus is a native of Picayune, MS. On Friday, January 07, 2022 in New Orleans, LA, DeMarcus received his wings.

Dr. Michael Kelley, Pastor of the St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, will be the officiant.

Survivors include: a devoted mother, Coronda Alexander; sister, Jana Alexander; son, DeMareha Magee; daughters: Ava Spoo and D`Mya Magee; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing will be observed for all services.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home