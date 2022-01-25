Delta State to host 17th annual Margaret Tullos Field Symposium Feb. 18

Special to the Item

CLEVELAND, Miss.—Social work students and practitioners are invited to take a deep dive into mental illness and substance abuse among youth during Delta State University’s 17th Annual Margaret Tullos Field Symposium slated for Friday, Feb. 18.

Organized by Delta State’s Department of Social Work, this year’s virtual symposium is themed “Youth Mental Health First Aid & Suicide Prevention Training.”

For this year’s event, the DSU Social Work department has partnered with the Mississippi State University Extension Service to explore the prevalence of mental illness and substance abuse disorders among youth populations. In addition, participants will learn about intervention strategies associated with connecting youth to appropriate resources and care.

Pre-registration is $95 and available now through Friday, Jan. 28. Afterwards, late registration will be available for $115 through the day of the event. Up to seven continuing education credits (CEs) are available for attendees.

“The gathering of field instructors and local practitioners is a bonus each year for our DSU Social Work program,” said Victoria Peay, who serves as a Social Work instructor at Delta State. “The conference has been adapted to accommodate the needs of our community and is stronger than ever before. I look forward to it each year as a way to connect with other professionals and learn new material.”

This year’s presenters include Bobbie Jo Bensaid, M.A., project coordinator for the Mississippi State University Extension Service; and Rachel Clair-Franklin, M.S., LPC-S, representing MSU’s Department of Psychology as a licensed training and response clinician.

“We are excited to partner with MSU to offer this unique training to our attendees,” said Taylor Skelton, director of Field Education at Delta State.

The Margaret Tullos Field Symposium is an annual social work educational training event named in honor of Professor Emeritus of Social Work Margaret Tullos. The field symposium began in 2005 and was renamed in 2009 after Tullos, who taught at Delta State from 1989 to 2008 and served as the director of field education in social work.

“We are so fortunate to have had the wisdom and insight of Margaret Tullos within our program,” said Peay.

For registration or more information, visit www.deltastate.edu/tullossymposium.

For questions, contact Skelton at (662) 846-4796 or via email at tskelton@deltastate.edu.