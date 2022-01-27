Ricky Dean Poupart, Sr. of McNeill, Mississippi passed away on Monday January 24, 2022, at the age of 72 at his home.

Ricky was a native of McNeill and a member of Bethel Church of God in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with his children.

He is survived by his wife, Jill Poupart; sons, Ricky “Chad” Dean Poupart, Jr. (Dorothy), Antoine B. Poupart, Alexander L. Poupart (Ashley), and Arick C. Poupart; daughter, Danielle P. Usner (Ryan); brother, H.P. “Buddy” Poupart, Jr. (Donna); grandchildren, Kylee, Landon, Easton, Alivia, Mason, and Karsyn; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, H.P. Poupart, Sr. and Versie Penton Poupart; brother, Jerry W. Poupart, Sr; and sister, Jean M. Sones.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.