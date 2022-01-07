Graveside Memorial Services for Dean Fred “Doc” Hollensbe, age 90, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in Slidell, LA will be held Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. R.T. Buckley will officiate at the service.

Doc grew up in Seiling, OK, where he was a member of the First Christian Church. He was drafted in 1952 by the US Army, serving two years during the Korean War. Graduating with a degree in Geology from Oklahoma State University, he began his career at the Naval Oceanographic Office in Washington DC as a geophysicist, which allowed him to travel all over the world. He moved to Stennis Space Center in 1976, and made his home in Picayune. He enjoyed 30 years of retirement and was blessed to live a long, happy, and healthy life. Doc enjoyed creating stained glass windows and lamps, landscaping, gardening, reading, watching football and car-racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Park Randolph Hollensbe and Edith Marie Wells Hollensbe; granddaughter, Abrielle Dias; brother, Ray Albert (Mary Katherine) Hollensbe; sister, Norma Jean (Dwight) Spies; brother-in-law, Kenneth Reasoner.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of over 61 years, Janice Marie Williamson Hollensbe; his children, Deanna Marie Hollensbe (Aloisio Dias) Buckley, Robert Randolph Hollensbe, Pamela Ruth Hollensbe (Benjamin) Mitchell; grandchildren, Richard Justin (Ashley) Buckley, Robert Daniel (Daniell) Buckley, Jacob Dean Buckley, Nathan Soares Dias, Jonathas Soares (Aricella) Dias, Nathalia Monteiro Dias, Bradley Thomas Hollensbe, Samantha Marie Hollensbe, Matthew Dean Hollensbe, Benjamin Kyle (Sally) Mitchell, Rebecca Lynette Mitchell (Caleb) Smith, and Wesley Ryan (Abby) Mitchell; great grandchildren, Collin Liam Buckley, Lucy Belle Buckley, Lily’Anne Marie Buckley, Jacob Landon Joseph Buckley, Malachi Dias, Tammie Dias, Skye Dias, Major Dias, Wyatt Dias, Manuela Dias, Lorenzo Dias, Savannah Jane Mitchell, Caroline Elise Mitchell, Benjamin Wyatt Mitchell, Ella Raye Smith, Isaac Ryan Smith, and Graham Alexander Mitchell; sister, Donna Katherine Reasoner; brother, Leonard Walter (Rose) Hollensbe; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, www.mcdonaldfh.com.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude in memory of “Doc” at www.stjude.org